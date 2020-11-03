List of restrictions in effect once shuttered businesses reopen in Toronto, Peel and York
People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 1:08PM EST
The Ford government has unveiled a new colour-coded framework for imposing COVID-19 restrictions in different parts of the province. It says that the four regions currently under a modified Stage 2 – Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York – will be placed in the orange category with “intermediate” restrictions. That will allow indoor dining to resume at bars and restaurants and most businesses to reopen but with new, stricter rules.
Here is what you can expect:
Bars and restaurants
- A maximum of four people may be seated together
- Alcohol cannot be served past 9 p.m. and establishments will have to close by 10 p.m.
- An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times
- Required screening of all patrons
Gyms and sports facilities
- An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times
- No spectators permitted (parents and guardians are exempted)
- Required screening of all patrons
Meeting and event spaces
- An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times. The capacity limit applies to the entire facility and not individual rooms.
- Alcohol cannot be served past 9 p.m. and establishments will have to close by 10 p.m.
- A maximum of four people may be seated together
- Required screening of all patrons
Retail
- Required screening of all patrons at mall entrances
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
- Table games continue to be prohibited
- An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times
- Required screening of all patrons
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Cinemas
- An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times. A previous plan allowing 50 people per individual screening room has been revoked.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Required screening of patrons
Performing arts facilities
- An indoor capacity limit of 50 people and an outdoor capacity limit of 100 people must be maintained at all times
- Required screening of patrons
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.