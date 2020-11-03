The Ford government has unveiled a new colour-coded framework for imposing COVID-19 restrictions in different parts of the province. It says that the four regions currently under a modified Stage 2 – Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York – will be placed in the orange category with “intermediate” restrictions. That will allow indoor dining to resume at bars and restaurants and most businesses to reopen but with new, stricter rules.

Here is what you can expect:

Bars and restaurants

A maximum of four people may be seated together

Alcohol cannot be served past 9 p.m. and establishments will have to close by 10 p.m.

An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times

Required screening of all patrons

Gyms and sports facilities

An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times

No spectators permitted (parents and guardians are exempted)

Required screening of all patrons

Meeting and event spaces

An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times. The capacity limit applies to the entire facility and not individual rooms.

Alcohol cannot be served past 9 p.m. and establishments will have to close by 10 p.m.

A maximum of four people may be seated together

Required screening of all patrons

Retail

Required screening of all patrons at mall entrances

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Table games continue to be prohibited

An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times

Required screening of all patrons

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Cinemas

An indoor capacity limit of 50 people must be maintained at all times. A previous plan allowing 50 people per individual screening room has been revoked.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Required screening of patrons

Performing arts facilities