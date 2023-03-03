A winter storm anticipated to bring Toronto's biggest snowfall of the season is forecasted to dump up to 30 cm of snow on the city Friday eveningEnvironment Canada issued a storm warning early Friday morning forecasting up to 30 cm of snow. Originally, up to 25 cm was expected.

Senior climatologist for Environment Canada Dave Phillips told CP24 Friday that Torontonians can expect about 5 to 8 cm of snow an hour for about 16 hours and blowing winds of up to 70 km/h.

CP24 will provide live updates on the storm as it hits Toronto below:

2 p.m. - Toronto Metropolitan University announced it would close campus as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1:45 p.m. - WestJet announced the proactive cancellation of all flights in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport as of 8 p.m. Friday evening until Saturday morning, pending conditions.

Due to a major winter storm warning targeting southern Ontario, WestJet has proactively cancelled all scheduled flights operating to and from @TorontoPearson as of 8:00 p.m. EST this evening, until Saturday morning, pending conditions. https://t.co/iaThCry218 — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) March 3, 2023

1:30 p.m. - York University announced they will close campus to in-person activities at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Virtual activities and services will continue.

CAMPUS OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: York U campuses will be suspending operations as of 5:30pm. Evening, in-person, activities are canceled. Virtual activities and services continue. Updates about the overnight operations will be posted by 6pm. Read more: https://t.co/i52iUItROJ pic.twitter.com/jVoqDqqK0d — York University (@YorkUniversity) March 3, 2023

12:50 p.m. - Senior climatologist for Environment Canada Dave Phillips told CP24 that Toronto could see its biggest storm of the year Friday evening, with up to 30 cm of snowfall forecast.

“If you take this snow we're going to get today and add it to what we've had the last 10 days, that's half a winter's worth of snow in 10 days,” Phillips said.

The snowfall is going to be heavy and wet, making it hard to push, plow, or shovel, the climatologist said.

“We're going to see a good old fashioned prairie blizzard here because when the snow starts falling about 6 p.m., it's going to be heavy – no easing into it – heavy right from the beginning,” he said.