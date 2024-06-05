Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.

On Wednesday, the airline announced the expansion, adding complimentary pretzels and cookies to the list of free menu items for economy seats.

While Air Canada international flights offered complimentary food and alcoholic beverages, up until this point, domestic flights did not.

The free beer on tap includes Hop Valley, Creemore Springs Premium Lager, Molson Canadian and Coors Light while the wine list includes red and white French wines from Paul Mas.

For $5, spirits like Baileys, Canadian Club rye and Tromba Tequila Blanco are available.

The freebie bites are herb and garlic pretzels from Alberta's family-owned TWIGZ, and Quebec-based Leclerc's Célébration cookies.

The complimentary food and drinks do not extend to flights heading to the Caribbean and Mexico.