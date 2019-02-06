

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man and woman are facing numerous firearms and drug charges after a loaded handgun and cocaine was allegedly seized from their vehicle, which also contained a baby, during a traffic stop in Ajax on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at about 10 p.m., Durham Regional Police pulled over a vehicle on Durham Street in Ajax in search of a suspect wanted for an earlier domestic violence incident who they had reason to believe may be armed.

Officers initiated a search of the vehicle and allegedly found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with its serial number removed along with cocaine worth $5,000 on the street.

There was also a one-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Oshawa, and charged them with drug and firearm related offences.

The 23-year-old man also faces domestic violence charges.

The Children’s Aid Society was informed of the incident.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5869.