

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A lockdown has been lifted at a Scarborough high school after two people were reportedly stabbed during the course of an apparent fight nearby.

Police were first dispatched to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute near Lawrence Avenue and Brimley Road just before noon for what they said was a fight among a group of people, some of whom may have been armed with knives and hammers.

Police did not locate any victims at the scene but two people later showed up in hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds. Police say that they believe those victims were involved in the initial incident.

“Two people showed up at hospital with minor stab wounds. So they are non-life-threatening and the wounds are minor. We are trying to determine right now if they were in fact stabbed," Sgt. Jim Gottel told reporters at the scene.

Gottel said it appears those involved in the incident were both current and former students.

According to a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, the fight took place off school property and it is “not yet clear” if the injured parties are students.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects involved but Gottel said four or five males were reportedly seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

He added that he believes some of the altercation may have been captured on school cameras and police will be reviewing video surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

Officers placed the school under lockdown to conduct a thorough search of the building but at around 2 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

"We are concerned whenever there is any type of violence on school property or near school property involving students," Gottel said. "We are doing everything we can to alleviate the fears of parents."