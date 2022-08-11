

The Canadian Press





Police in London, Ont. say they will look into why officers addressed a popular online streamer and transgender activist by the wrong name and gender while she was in police custody.

In a statement, London Police Chief Steve Williams says the force acknowledges "the distress this has caused" Clara Sorrenti and is gathering information to determine "how that might have happened."

He says police are in contact with Sorrenti and will share their findings with her.

In a video posted on YouTube earlier this week, Sorrenti says officers showed up at her home Saturday morning and pointed an assault rifle at her.

She alleges that happened after someone impersonating her sent an email to London city councillors claiming she had killed her mother, had a firearm and planned to carry out a shooting at city hall.

She further alleges the email listed her "dead name," or birth name, along with her current legal name, and officers used her birth name and referred to her as a "son" when talking with her mother.

Sorrenti was released on the same day from police custody without charges.

Police say they are also investigating a "recent occurrence involving London police and our response to serious threats of harm made against members of our community," but gave no further details.