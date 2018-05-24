

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have charged a former veteran police officer with fraud and laundering following a nine-month investigation.

The Peel police Professional Standards Bureau arrested the former officer Tuesday, several weeks after he tendered his resignation after 40 years on the job.

Peel police said they couldn’t say when the alleged crimes occurred or provide any further details. However in a statement, Chief Jennifer Evans called the charges “serious” and said she launched an investigation as soon as she learned about the allegations.

Retired Constable Mark Androlia has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 25.