Longtime PC MPP Lisa MacLeod not seeking re-election
FILE - Lisa MacLeod Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport attends Ontario Premier Doug Ford's daily briefing in Toronto on Monday, June 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, September 13, 2024 6:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2024 6:23PM EDT
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod says she is not running in the next provincial election.
MacLeod, who represents Nepean riding, made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Friday.
"It's been an honour to serve you at Queen's Park and in our community as a local representative, opposition critic and cabinet minister," said MacLeod, who was first elected to Queen's Park in 2006.
"I started as the youngest person in two parliaments and leaving as the longest serving woman in this term."
She previously served as the minister of children, community and social services and minister of heritage, sports, tourism and culture industries.