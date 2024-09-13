Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod says she is not running in the next provincial election.

MacLeod, who represents Nepean riding, made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Friday.

"It's been an honour to serve you at Queen's Park and in our community as a local representative, opposition critic and cabinet minister," said MacLeod, who was first elected to Queen's Park in 2006.

"I started as the youngest person in two parliaments and leaving as the longest serving woman in this term."

She previously served as the minister of children, community and social services and minister of heritage, sports, tourism and culture industries.