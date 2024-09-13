Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod says she is not running in the next provincial election.

MacLeod, who represents Nepean riding, made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Friday.

"It's been an honour to serve you at Queen's Park and in our community as a local representative, opposition critic and cabinet minister," said MacLeod, who was first elected to Queen's Park in 2006.

"I started as the youngest person in two parliaments and leaving as the longest serving woman in this term."

I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the people of Nepean, Carleton and the greater Ottawa area for 19 years of support as your MPP. It’s an honour to represent you and I look forward to supporting the next generation of progressive conservatives in the next election. pic.twitter.com/p2UrCJxIyi — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) September 13, 2024

She previously served as the minister of children, community and social services and minister of heritage, sports, tourism and culture industries.