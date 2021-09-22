Lotto Max jackpot climbs to $65 million after no winning ticket sold
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021 5:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.
None of the six available Maxmillions prizes of $1 million were claimed either.
The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 24 will be an estimated $65 million, with eight Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.