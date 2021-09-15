Lotto Max jackpot rises to $55 million after no winning ticket sold
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 15, 2021 6:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, one of the two available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million went to a single ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 17 will be an estimated $55 million, with four Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.