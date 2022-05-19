One person has been arrested and at least one other suspect remains outstanding after a luxury SUV was stolen during the course of a home invasion at a downtown condominium on Thursday morning.

Police say that the home invasion took place at a condominium unit in the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue area at around 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle was then located on Summitcrest Drive in the Royal York Road and Islington Avenue area later in the morning.

Footage obtained by CP24 shows a heavy police presence in the residential neighbourhood, including dozens of members of the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force. At least one OPP officer can also be seen holding a rifle as two colleagues speak with a suspect in handcuffs at the side of the road.

Two schools in the area were briefly placed under hold-and-secure as a result of the investigation but those orders have since been lifted.

“I can tell you that there is at least one (suspect) outstanding but likely more,” Toronto Police Inspt. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at the scene. “Also, I do not believe at this time there is a threat to the public safety and certainly this neighborhood. Because it was a home invasion we believe that this was a targeted event.”

Krawczyk said that one victim was located following the home invasion, though he refused to say whether that individual was taken to the west end by the suspects.

He said that at this point it also remains unclear what motivated the home invasion.

On Thursday morning officers could be seen examining the stolen Lamborghini Urus, which was parked in front of a house on the street.

The cheapest models of the vehicle retail for more than $250,000 but some models go for upwards of $400,000.

“That would be a total guess on my part,” Krawczyk said when asked whether the suspects were after the luxury vehicle. “Obviously it was stolen but I don't know if that was the purpose.”