

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The military officer in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Department of National Defence says in a release that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is off the job pending the results of a military investigation.

The release says acting chief of the defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, will be reviewing next steps with Fortin.

The Department says it will have no further comment.

More coming ...