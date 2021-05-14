Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin leaves vaccine rollout post pending military investigation
Major General Dany Fortin, Vice President Logistics and Operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks during a COVID-19 press conference at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 7:43PM EDT
OTTAWA - The military officer in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada.
The Department of National Defence says in a release that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is off the job pending the results of a military investigation.
The release says acting chief of the defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, will be reviewing next steps with Fortin.
The Department says it will have no further comment.
More coming ...