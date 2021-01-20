Male cyclist in critical condition after collision in East York
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 12:29PM EST
A male cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit in East York Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say they responded to reports of a cyclist struck at O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue just after 12 p.m.
A man in his 50s was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, according to Toronto paramedics.
The involved driver did not remain on scene, police said.
The area is closed as police investigate.