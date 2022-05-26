One male is dead after being shot by police near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said, prompting hundreds of children at nearby schools to go into lockdown.

Paramedics tell CP24 they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road at 1:24 p.m. for a shooting.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to the shooting, police were called to Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road, just east of the shooting scene, for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street.

Police said an officer discharged a firearm at a suspect and struck him at least once.

Toronto police Chief James confirmed that the suspect died as a result.

"There is no threat to the public as this is believed to be an isolated incident," Ramer said. He is not sharing further details about the incident as it is now being investigated by the province's police watchdog.

At 2:40 p.m., Toronto police said the Special Investigations Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Video obtained from a witness at the scene shows officers cordoning off a section East Avenue, several hundred metres from from William G. Davis Public school.

A body covered with an orange tarp can be seen on the sidewalk.

Paramedics said they did not transport anyone from the scene.

A young girl at William G. Davis told CP24 she was in her science class when the class received a message from the principal that they were going into lockdown.

“This is not a drill, get under your desks,” she recalled being told.

“Some of us were fiddling around, some of us were kind of scared. After 10 minutes I knew that this was not a drill.”

She said they were not told anything for a while, and unease grew inside the class.

“I thought someone was trying to break into the school – I was just saying to myself – probably it’s the end of it,” she said.

She and her classmates were later let out of the school.

When she saw her mom outside the school she said she “felt relief.”



A man who happened to pick his sick son up from a nearby school prior to the incident says it appeared that the person who was shot also had a bicycle.

“The police shot him and then they were trying to do CPR and they put a blanket over him after that,” he told CP24.

Another witness told CP24 that they heard "three rapid shots" and then saw officers attempt to revive a male on the sidewalk.

That witness told CP24 officers told him they were searching for a male on a bicycle with a rifle in the area.

The Toronto District School Board says Charlottetown Junior Public School and Centennial Road Junior Public School were in hold and secure, while Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute were in lockdown mode due to the incident.

"We do lockdown drills specifically for this kind of situation, where we don't know what's happening, it's in the immediate vicinity of a school, and we want to make sure that everyone stays safe. So because of those lockdown drills, when it does happen for real, students and staff generally know what to do. In this case, obviously, that's a concerning situation," TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said.

"It's concerning enough when it's anywhere in the city, but when it's closer to a school -- to my knowledge, there is no direct connection to the school at this point in time. But obviously, when you have a shooting nearby, that's really concerning. And that's why the training that our staff and students go underway is so important."

Officers said later the incident posed "no wider threat to public safety."

All school restrictions were lifted by 3 p.m.

Police said parents are being asked to pick up their children from William Davis Junior Public School now as it is no longer in lockdown.