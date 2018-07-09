

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the city’s Black Creek neighbourhood.

It happened at around midnight near Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court.

A male victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found unresponsive at the scene, Toronto police said.

Paramedics worked to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A silver vehicle was seen fleeing the area in a westbound direction following the killing, police said.

The deadly shooting comes less than 24 hours after a 25-year-old man was gunned down outside a building on Driftwood Avenue, about a block away.

Police have not yet said whether there is any link between the deadly shootings.