Male has life-threatening injuries following late-night shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after a male was shot on July 22 near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive. (David Ritchie photo)
Published Sunday, July 23, 2023 7:18AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2023 7:19AM EDT
A male has critical injuries after being shot late Saturday night in North York.
The incident happened in the Black Creek area, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, around 11:30 p.m.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of “multiple” gunshots heard in the area.
At the scene, officers found a male with gunshot wounds, they said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police said black hatchback vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black male, under 25 years old with a thin build, and last seen wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
More to come. This is a developing story.