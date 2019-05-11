

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim remains in hospital in serious condition after a drive-by shooting led to a crash in the city’s east end on Friday night.

Toronto police said shots were fired from one vehicle to another just outside Castle Frank subway station near Bloor Street at around 10 p.m.

After gunfire erupted on the street, the two vehicles continued eastbound and eventually became involved in a collision just outside of Chester subway station at Danforth Avenue.

“We received many calls from members of the public and what we’ve realized is that the first call was from the area of Chester and Danforth avenues reporting a collision and further investigation has since revealed that this whole incident occurred in the area of Castle Frank and Bloor,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 on Saturday afternoon.

“There was a shooting. Shell casings were found in that area and the shooting occurred from one vehicle to another vehicle.”

A third vehicle, which was parked, was also struck outside Chester Station at the time.

The victim who was shot was taken from the scene of the collision to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

“This person was the single occupant of that vehicle by all accounts,” Douglas-Cook said. “He was the driver and he did suffer at least one gunshot wound.”

When asked if the incident was a targeted attack, Douglas-Cook said the investigation is still ongoing.

“That is a possibility that is being explored,” she said. “We are certainly looking into that possibility.”

Investigators said three male victims were seen fleeing the scene of the collision on foot but no further descriptions have been released.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward and contact officers or Crime Stoppers anonymously.