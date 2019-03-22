Male in serious condition after stabbing in laneway in Little India
A male has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in a laneway in the city’s Little India neighbourhood early Friday morning.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Gerrard Street and Greenwood Avenue sometime before 5 a.m.
No arrests have been made and police say they have no information about potential suspects at this point.
