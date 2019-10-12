

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist is in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Oshawa.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

Durham police said the male motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Simcoe Street is closed between Byng Avenue and Robert Street for investigation.