Male motorcyclist dies after crash in Vaughan
A male motorcyclist in his 30s is dead following a crash in Vaughan on Friday night.
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 8:57AM EDT
Just after 10:30 p.m., York Regional police responded to a collision at Highway 7 and Centre Street.
Reports from the scene say the motorcyclist was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a pole.
The driver was thrown from the bike.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The area has since reopened to the public.