

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Briar Hill-Belgravia area.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting near Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue.

Police said the shots reportedly came from a moving vehicle.

The victim is being rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run, police said.

A vehicle with bullet holes in it was found at the scene. It's not yet clear if the victim was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle, described as a white SUV, that was last seen northbound on Dufferin Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.