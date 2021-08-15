One person suffered serious injuries following a shooting in North York early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Lepage Court, located near Keele Street and Finch Avenue.

One male victim was transported from the scene to hospital via emergency run.

His injuries are believed to be serious.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact police.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.