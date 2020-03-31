Male seriously injured after shots fired between vehicles in Scarborough: police
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:33PM EDT
A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough.
Shots rang out in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 10:15 p.m.
Toronto police said a male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a vehicle, and that multiple shots were reportedly fired between two vehicles.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they were transporting a patient to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect vehicle described as a red sport utility vehicle was last seen fleeing east on Lawrence Avenue East, police said.