Male seriously injured in stabbing downtown
Police investigate a stabbing near Yonge and Gould streets Tuesday June 25, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:57PM EDT
A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the downtown core.
Police responded to reports of a fight near Yonge and Gould streets at around 10:30 p.m.
One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious stab wounds following the fight, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Roads in the area have been closed off as police investigate.