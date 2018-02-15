

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg during the course of a street robbery in Rexdale on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred near Albion Road and Byng Avenue at around 7:25 a.m.

Police say that the victim reported being approached on the street by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

It is alleged that the suspects took property from the victim before shooting him in the leg.

Both suspects then fled the area on foot, police say.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.