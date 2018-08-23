

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released cell phone video of a suspect wanted after a man was punched and cut with a knife as he sat in his parked car in Aurora last Saturday.

York Regional Police say that on Aug. 18 at about 3 p.m., a 51-year-old man had parked his car in the Yonge Street and Murray Drive area of Aurora when he was approached by an unknown male.

Investigators say the suspect leaned into the man’s driver side window, brandished a knife and demanded cash from him.

The driver refused to comply and police allege the suspect punched the victim in the face, cut into his arm with the knife and kicked the outside of the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Police arrived and conducted a search for the suspect but failed to locate him. The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

On Thursday, police released cell phone video of the suspect running away. In it, he is seen covering his face with a black baseball cap.

He is described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old, standing five-feet-seven inches to five-feet-ten inches tall, with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-8765423, ext. 7141.