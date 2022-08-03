Hamilton police are looking for a male who allegedly uttered transphobic and homophobic slurs at and threatened two unknown people in the city over the long weekend.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 1 on a Hamilton Street Railway bus near Gage Park at the Lawrence Road entrance.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police in Hamilton said they became aware of this “hate incident” the following day after someone from another province reported it to them through their online reporting tool. A video of the incident had been posted to social media.

Investigators are urging anyone who fell victim to or saw what happened to contact Sgt. Rebecca Moran at 905-546-5511, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.