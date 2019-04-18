

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a male victim has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.

The incident occurred near Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim was transported from the scene to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Officers are also investigating whether a collision in the area is connected to the shooting.