Male taken to hospital with serious injuries after North York shooting
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:02PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:15PM EDT
Police say a male victim has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.
The incident occurred near Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 10 p.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim was transported from the scene to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.
Officers are also investigating whether a collision in the area is connected to the shooting.