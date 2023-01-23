A male victim is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Pickering Monday night.

Police in Durham Region say they responded to a disturbance call in the area of Front Road and Commerce Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information, however they say that this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.