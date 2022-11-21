A male victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in Toronto’s west end on Monday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road.

Police say officers responded to reports that someone had been stabbed in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with serious injuries who was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call (416) 808-2222.