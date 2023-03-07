

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were listed for sale while posing as a would-be buyer.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit began a probe in December after officers responded to a vehicle theft call that occurred in Vaughan.

Officers said the caller posted his vehicle for sale online and a person who came to look at it drove away

Police located the vehicle and began a wider investigation into the suspect.

Police say that investigators concluded that the suspect was responsible for other similar incidents involving vehicles that had been listed for sale.

The suspect, 20-year-old Andrei Topor Gosman of Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged on Feb. 28.

Officers say they recovered three stolen re-vinned vehicles: a 2021 grey Mercedes, a 2021 grey Porsche and a 2021 grey Audi.

Gosmon is charged with six offences, including robbery with a firearm and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.