Man, 20, arrested after allegedly posing as car buyer and stealing vehicles
A York Regional Police vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share:
Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2023 10:44AM EST
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were listed for sale while posing as a would-be buyer.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit began a probe in December after officers responded to a vehicle theft call that occurred in Vaughan.
Officers said the caller posted his vehicle for sale online and a person who came to look at it drove away
Police located the vehicle and began a wider investigation into the suspect.
Police say that investigators concluded that the suspect was responsible for other similar incidents involving vehicles that had been listed for sale.
The suspect, 20-year-old Andrei Topor Gosman of Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged on Feb. 28.
Officers say they recovered three stolen re-vinned vehicles: a 2021 grey Mercedes, a 2021 grey Porsche and a 2021 grey Audi.
Gosmon is charged with six offences, including robbery with a firearm and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.