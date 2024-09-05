A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, police said 21-year-old Brandon Turner has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Marsell Bryan in June.

Turner is also facing an additional 16 firearm-related charges, five of which were laid in connection with a separate shooting in northwest Toronto on Aug. 25.

The first shooting took place on June 27 in North York’s Shawnee Park neighbourhood. Officers called to the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues for the sound of gunshots found Bryan in critical condition. He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, investigators said two shooters were involved in the incident, one of which they are still looking to identify.

Investigators said they could not provide details on a possible motive at this time.

“Our investigation is still ongoing in relation to the identity of the second unknown person, and if anyone has information, I would urge them to contact the homicide squad or provide information via Crime Stoppers,” TPS Detective Sajeev Nair told reporters.

Two months later, on Aug. 25, another shooting, this time on Jamestown Crescent, sent a 25-year-old man to hospital. In that incident, police said they identified four male suspects, one of whom they believed was in possession of an automatic firearm.

On Wednesday, officers with TPS’ Emergency Task Force executed a search warrant on four homes and one vehicle in Toronto and, as a result, Turner was placed into custody.

Turner has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bryan’s death and five firearm-related offences in connection with the Aug. 25 shooting.

During the search, officers allegedly seized a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an overcapacity magazine and a Romanian Variant AK-47, which they believe was used during the Aug. 25 incident. As a result, Turner has been charged with 11 additional firearm offences.

In total, Turner is facing 17 criminal charges. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

At Thursday’s news conference, investigators said they believed the shootings were targeted and asked anyone with information, including the identity of the second suspect in the June incident, to come forward.

“As we continue to focus our resources on those who are involved in this incident, we can say at this point in time that these incidents are not random,” Nair said.