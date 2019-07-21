

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 21-year-old swimmer has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a river in cottage country.

Emergency crews were called to the Muskoka River at Bracebridge Bay Park sometime before 1 p.m. after a swimmer failed to resurface.

The man was pulled from the water without vital signs and was rushed to a hospital in Bracebridge, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.