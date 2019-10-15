

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man has been charged following a fatal collision that killed two people in Vaughan over the long weekend.

Police say the driver of a BMW M5 collided with a Hyundai Accent on King Vaughan Road, east of Pine Valley Drive, shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 56-year-old male driver of a Hyundai was found dead and a 52-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the BMW, identified by police as King Township resident Vince Quaranto, suffered minor injuries and was arrested on scene.

He has now been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death