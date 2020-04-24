

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 25-year-old male motorist is in serious condition after a single-car crash which partially ejected him from his vehicle on Highway 401 near the Allen Expressway.

Emergency crews were called to the ramp from Highway 401 express to collectors east of Allen Road at 3:14 a.m. Friday for a report of a crash.

The MTO said crews arrived to find a male motorist “partially ejected” from his vehicle and suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics said he was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

The eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.