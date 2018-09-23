

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police say a Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly making empty threats about carrying out a mass shooting at a Toronto nightclub.

Toronto Police say the Facebook post, which they learned about on Friday, was made "as a hoax."

They allege the man used a fake profile to make the threats.

Investigators say the man was identified nonetheless, and has been charged with conveying false information with intent to alarm.

The 27-year-old appeared in court on Saturday, and also faces a charge of failing to comply with probation.