Man, 30, charged in connection with deadly stabbing at Etobicoke plaza
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a daylight stabbing in Etobicoke.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 10:43AM EDT
A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a daylight stabbing in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred at a plaza on Martin Grove Road, south of Finch Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m.
Police were called to the area for a reported fight in the area and when paramedics arrived on scene, a male victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.
A suspect, who police have now identified as 30-year-old Toronto resident Joseph Whittick, was apprehended a short distance away.
Whittick, who has been charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court this morning,
The name of the victim has not yet been released as police are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.