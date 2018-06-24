

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a daylight stabbing in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a plaza on Martin Grove Road, south of Finch Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m.

Police were called to the area for a reported fight in the area and when paramedics arrived on scene, a male victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.

A suspect, who police have now identified as 30-year-old Toronto resident Joseph Whittick, was apprehended a short distance away.

Whittick, who has been charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in court this morning,

The name of the victim has not yet been released as police are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.