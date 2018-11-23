

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Clifton Downs Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics did attend the scene but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead without being transported to hospital.

He has since been identified as Hamilton resident Marko (Mark) Bakir.

Hamilton police say that the investigation remains in its “early stages” and that no further information is available at this point.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

It’s the seventh homicide of 2018 in Hamilton.