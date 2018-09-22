

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot on a residential street in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to McMurchy Avenue at 3:06 a.m. Saturday for a report of a male shot.

They arrived to find the 31-year-old victim in critical condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2100.