

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly swinging several axes at commuters on a crowded streetcar platform at Spadina Station on Wednesday.

Toronto police say that at 7:49 a.m., they were first called to Ossington Station for a report of a male carrying no fewer than three axes onto the eastbound subway train.

Witnesses told police the male was “acting in a strange manner.”

Investigators say the man got off the subway at Spadina Station and walked to the streetcar platform while brandishing one of the axes.

He allegedly started to swing an axe “in a threatening manner” on the platform, causing commuters to scatter in all directions.

He then fled the scene by entering the streetcar tunnel.

Numerous officers arrived at the station and detained him after a short pursuit.

The axes were seized by police.

A suspect, identified as Dean Watson of Toronto, was charged with weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, mischief and failure to comply with probation.

He appeared in court at College Park on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 416-808-5300.