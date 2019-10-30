

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 35-year-old Georgina man is facing a mischief charge after a temporary hut built by the Jewish community in that town was vandalized earlier this month.

York Regional Police say that on Oct. 19., shortly after 9 p.m., police received a report about vandalism at a sukkah built on property owned by the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina, near Richmond Park Drive and The Queensway South.

A sukkah is a temporary hut built by Jews to celebrate the weeklong holiday of Sukkot, a holiday that commemorates the Israelites’ time spent wandering in the desert.

Police say the sukkah, as well as a sign on the property, were vandalized by a suspect.

In a Facebook post, the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina said that disappointment, shock and horror were some of the emotions they were experiencing following the vandalism.

The group said they have started a security fund to install cameras around the property.

On Tuesday, police said they identified the suspect and arrested him at his home.

He was identified as Saeed Ahmad.

He faces a charge of mischief in relation to religious property.

Ahmad was held in custody pending a bail hearing at Newmarket court on Wednesday.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form. Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341.