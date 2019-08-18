

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Agincourt area late Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road at around 11:10 p.m.

Police said the victim was crossing Finch Avenue West East from south to north at McCowan Road when he was hit by a vehicle travelling west on Finch Avenue East.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics Services said.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 26-year-old man. Police said he remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.