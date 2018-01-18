

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man in an apartment on Wakunda Place in North York last year.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Wakunda Place near O’Connor Drive after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2017 for a report of an unconscious male.

They arrived to find a man suffering from very serious injuries. He was found without vital signs and later pronounced dead.

Investigators later identified the victim as Henryk Dabrowski.

Residents of the building told CP24 at the time that he went by “Henry,” and was “a nice guy.”

A post-mortem examination revealed Dabrowski’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the torso.

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect identified as Gary Seymour Scott of Toronto.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Thursday.