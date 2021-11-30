A 40-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a series of arsons in the regions of York and Durham last week.

Durham Regional Police say on Nov. 24, officers were alerted to two separate arsons at homes in Whitby and Oshawa.

According to police, a suspect attended the two homes and set fire to vehicles, which then spread to the residences.

The suspect took off in a vehicle but was later found on Haines Road in Bowmanville, investigators say.

Police say they later learned that the same suspect had attended two other residences in Stouffville and Markham on the same date to set fire to vehicles at each residence, which also spread to the homes.

“There were no injuries reported and the occupants were able to get out safely,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“This is an isolated incident and the victims are known to the suspect.”

The suspect, identified by police as 40-year-old Clarington resident Nicholas Coffin, has been charged with four counts of arson with disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, and seven counts of arson causing damage to property.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact investigators with the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau.