A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a town near London, Ontario, 16 months after she was reported missing.

Hamilton police began their investigation into the disappearance of Monica Chisar in September 2018 after her family reported her missing.

Police said she was last seen in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East in Hamilton on July 11, 2018.

More than one year later, on Christmas Eve in 2019, a man and his son reported locating human remains in a wooded area on Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6.

In May 2020, following a lengthy forensic examination, police confirmed that the remains belonged to Chisar.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Provincial Police and Hamilton police announced that they have arrested a suspect, 40-year-old Ahmet Nikci, of no fixed address.

Nikci was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Police said he is being held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information into the murder of Chisar is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).