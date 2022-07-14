A 41-year man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Whitby residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have previously described the incident at a property on Regatta Crescent as “domestic-related,” however few details about the precise circumstances have been released.

In a new release issued on Thursday, police said that a 44-year-old man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries following the initial stabbing call. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The authorities say that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was later located at a trailer park in Kirkfield with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police.

“The suspect was arrested without incident,” the release noted.

The suspect has been identified as Zachary Gibson, of Whitby.