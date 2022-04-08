A 42-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Hamilton overnight.

Hamilton police said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Upper Wentworth Street, between Kingfisher Drive and Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

A passerby found the pedestrian and called 911 immediately. Emergency crews responded and paramedics transported him to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was struck by a southbound vehicle which fled the scene.

“Due to the serious injury sustained, the Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was activated and are continuing the investigation,” police said in a release. “The roadway has been reopened and police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance.”

Investigators are asking anyone with footage from the area or information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident comes just days after another hit-and-run incident in Hamilton claimed the life of celebrated Canadian conductor Borris Brott.