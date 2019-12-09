

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 26-year-old Ajax man has been charged with attempted murder after a male victim was stabbed numerous times outside an Oshawa convenience store last Saturday, in what investigators say started as a cell phone theft.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the Smoke Ways convenience store on King Street East at 4:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance inside.

Police said a male suspect inside the store “became enraged” and allegedly began knocking over store shelves.

He then went outside the store and got into a fight with a 53-year-old man.

In the confrontation, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s cell phone, which had fallen to the ground.

When the victim confronted the suspect to get his phone back, he was stabbed several times.

Police got to the scene and found the victim in a parking lot, he was rushed to a Toronto hospital trauma centre where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The suspect approached the front desk at the Durham Regional Police station in Oshawa approximately one hour later and turned himself in.

He was identified by police as Tyler Dupont.

He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, weapons dangerous and mischief.

Dupont was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Wintle at 1-888-579-1520.