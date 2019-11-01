

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after a 70-year-old Markham man was tied up while his home was ransacked Thursday night.

Police say the man answered the door to his apartment at 30 Westmeath Lane at around 9:50 p.m. and five suspects then forced their way inside.

The man was tied up while the suspects stole jewelry and money, police said.

He was not physically injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.