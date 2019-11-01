Man, 70, tied up in Markham home invasion
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 1:39PM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating after a 70-year-old Markham man was tied up while his home was ransacked Thursday night.
Police say the man answered the door to his apartment at 30 Westmeath Lane at around 9:50 p.m. and five suspects then forced their way inside.
The man was tied up while the suspects stole jewelry and money, police said.
He was not physically injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.