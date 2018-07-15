

The Canadian Press





GEORGINA, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 92-year-old man is dead after a collision in a southern Ontario town near Lake Simcoe.

Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in Georgina around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the man was the only occupant of his vehicle and that he died on scene.

Police say the five occupants in the other vehicle were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.